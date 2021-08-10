Striker Sam Nombe tested positive after making his debut for Exeter City against Bradford City last Saturday

Exeter City's forthcoming League Two matches could be in jeopardy after a case of Covid-19 .

Striker Sam Nombe has tested positive and team-mate Josh Key has symptoms and is awaiting a test result.

The squad were all tested after their Carabao Cup loss to Wycombe on Tuesday and will be tested again on Thursday.

Exeter's League Two rivals Harrogate Town had three games postponed on Monday after an outbreak in their squad after Saturday's game with Rochdale.

"The key issue is if we can't stop the spread from within our ranks then we've got to assess what needs to be done," Exeter City manager Matt Taylor told BBC Sport.

"We know if it's sporadic and they're coming from the outside and it's the odd case you can handle it and you can accept it.

"But the moment you start to think where Josh Key was sat on Saturday next to Sam Nombe and the time we've all spent together since then, in theory we should be all self-isolating now.

"If it does become apparent that it is within our ranks and spreading from within then we have to change something.

"We can't just keep going down that route and every three or four days another two cases, another three cases or another one case because we'll never get rid of it and the squad will just suffer off the back of it."