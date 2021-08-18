Hull City v Derby County

HullHull City19:45DerbyDerby County
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|7
|2
|Stoke
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Luton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Coventry
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|5
|Cardiff
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|6
|QPR
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|7
|West Brom
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|8
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|9
|Blackburn
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|10
|Middlesbrough
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|11
|Birmingham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|12
|Bristol City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|13
|Barnsley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Peterborough
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|15
|Huddersfield
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|16
|Hull
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|17
|Reading
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|18
|Millwall
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|19
|Derby
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|20
|Sheff Utd
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|21
|Swansea
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|22
|Blackpool
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|23
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|24
|Preston
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
