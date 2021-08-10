Last updated on .From the section Scottish

"We just don't look the same team as last season and that has to change quickly," says Rangers defender Connor Goldson after last night's Champions League qualifying exit to Malmo. (Daily Record) external-link

"They do not look as strong defensively," says former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist of his old team, adding that they "huffed and puffed" against the 10 men of Malmo. (Glasgow Evening Tiimes) external-link

Celtic target Thomas Henry has offers on the table from five different clubs all across Europe, according to the Leuven striker's agent. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Odsonne Edouard is ready to run down his deal and leave as a free agent next summer if Celtic do not receive and accept an offer before the end-of-August deadline. (Daily Mail print edition)

Celtic look set to be beaten to the transfer of Antwerp full-back Aurelio Buta by Everton. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland defender Jack Hendry says it was an easy decision to sign a permanent deal at KV Oostende because Celtic couldn't even tell him if he still had a future. (Daily Record) external-link

Christian Ramirez is hoping his red-hot start at Aberdeen can help him add to his two USA caps. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs full-back Josh Doig's mentality amid heightened transfer speculation has impressed senior team-mates at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake says he is "flattered" by reported interest in him from MK Dons but has reiterated his full focus remains on his job at Dens Park. (Courier) external-link