Timmy Abraham celebrates after scoring at Ipswich, his first goal for Newport

There's a world of footballing difference between the Abraham brothers.

But while Chelsea's Tammy is being linked with a potential £34m move to Roma, younger sibling Timmy has begun to make headlines at League Two Newport County.

The 20-year-old flicked in a stylish winner at Ipswich in the EFL Cup to enhance their giant-killing credentials.

Inevitably, the goal drew comparisons with Timmy "hopeful" his brother would have been proud of such an effort.

"It was an instinctive finish," said Timmy, who acknowledges there are similarities as well as differences in the way each brother plays.

"I feel like there's some things I've taken from his game and some things I feel like I have, so I try to obviously blend them and try and find my own way.

"He speaks to me pretty much every day and where I should be in the box and just things like that and we always give each other feedback on how we think we've performed in a game."

Tammy Abraham has also played in south Wales - he was on loan at Swansea in 2017-18

He added: "I've been watching him since I was young and obviously I was younger so I've always looked at him as someone I look up to and want to emulate in a way and also make my own path as well."

That path has brought the younger Abraham sibling on loan from Fulham to Rodney Parade where he believes he can thrive under boss Michael Flynn.

"He's told me what he wants from me and what he wants from the team so we obviously all have to work hard to get that and hopefully I do my part as best I can," said Abraham.

"He believes in me and he believes in the team so that gives you extra confidence and I feel like this is the time to really kick on."