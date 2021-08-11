Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Birmingham's St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium normally has a capacity of over 29,000

Two stands at St Andrew's will remain closed for Birmingham City's next two Championship games because repairs have not been completed.

"Remedial works" in the Kop and Tilton stands are ongoing, the club says. external-link

Both areas will remain closed for Saturday's Championship fixture against Stoke and the match against Bournemouth on Wednesday 18 August.

A statement said: "With safety being of paramount importance to the club, this position will remain under review."

Birmingham first announced the closure of the two stands in December 2020 and were only told on Tuesday that they would not be ready to house supporters for the next two games, adding "tickets are no longer on sale for either fixture".

The club plans to issue a further update on Wednesday.