MK Dons have appointed Liam Manning as their new head coach.

The 35-year-old, a former West Ham and Ipswich youth coach, had been in charge of Belgian second division side Lommel SK since August 2020, having been academy director at New York City FC.

He replaces Russell Martin, who left the League One club to join Swansea earlier this month.

Manning said it was a "privilege" to take up the role and work with a "squad full of quality and exciting players".

"This is an ambitious football club that believes in playing a certain way - a way that the fans are used to and demand and one that I believe in too," he told the club website. external-link

Both Lommel SK and New York City FC, where Manning has worked most recently, are part of the City Football Group, which owns Premier League champions Manchester City.

His move to Stadium MK will see him manage at senior level in England for the first time.

Manning played for Ipswich Town and Icelandic side Selfoss and began coaching in 2006 with the Tractor Boys, working his way up to lead youth development coach before joining West Ham in December 2015 and then NYCFC in 2019.

Sporting director Liam Sweeting added: "Liam is someone we have known about for a while.

"He is an excellent coach with a really strong reputation for working with and developing young players.

"Liam's work, not only in overhauling Lommel's style of play but also finishing third in his first season, was extremely impressive and we look forward to seeing what he can achieve with our talented group this campaign and in the future."