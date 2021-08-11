Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

The incident involving Gaetan Bong (right) happened just before half-time

Nottingham Forest defender Gaetan Bong has been banned for three matches after being charged with violent conduct.

Bong, 33, clashed with Coventry's Callum O'Hare during Sunday's Championship season opener.

The incident was not seen by the match officials but caught on camera and he has accepted the charge.

Forest were leading 1-0 at the time, but eventually went down 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Sky Blues skipper Kyle McFadzean.

Chris Hughton's side are at home to Bradford City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, to be followed by home Championship games against AFC Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers.