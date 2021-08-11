Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Dennis Cirkin becomes Sunderland's fourth signing of the summer transfer window

League One club Sunderland have signed defender Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old left-back, who did not make a senior appearance for Spurs, has agreed a three-year contract with the Black Cats.

"To get a player of Dennis' quality at 19 speaks wonders in terms of what we're trying to do," Sunderland boss Lee Johnson told the club website. external-link

"He is a top talent and he's very highly regarded within the game."

