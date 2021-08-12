Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales women missed out on a play-off spot for the European Championships due to an inferior head-to-head record with Northern Ireland by virtue of away goals

Wales have announced the venues for their opening three home 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying matches.

Wales, who are aiming to reach a first major finals, will host Kazakhstan on Friday, 17 September, 2021 and Greece on Friday, 26 November at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Estonia will visit the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 26 October.

All three games are set to be played in front of capacity crowds with restrictions in Wales now lifted.

Wales have not played a game in front of fans since the appointment of manager Gemma Grainger due to coronavirus restrictions.

"I'm really excited to get the campaign going and to manage Cymru in front of the Red Wall for the first time," Grainger said.

"It's important for us to be accessible for fans across the country. We haven't played in front of our fans since our 2-0 win against Estonia in March 2020 in Wrexham, somewhere we hope to visit again in the near future.

"We had more than 2,000 fans at that match, and hopefully our supporters around Llanelli and Cardiff will come out in similar numbers as we look to start the qualifying campaign on a high note."