England fans will be back at Wembley for a World Cup qualifier against Andorra on 5 September, but they cannot attend games in Poland and Hungary

No away fans will be permitted at next month's international matches in Europe because of a "spike" in Covid-19 cases, Uefa and Fifa have confirmed.

European nations will play up to three games in September, a mix of World Cup qualifiers and friendlies.

In a letter to national associations, the European and world governing bodies said the decision was taken for "the safety of all those involved".

The decision will be reviewed for matches in October and November.

It means England fans will not be able to travel to away World Cup qualifiers in Poland and Hungary, with the Football Association already confirming it will not receive an allocation of tickets.

Scotland fans will also be absent for qualifiers in Denmark and Austria, while Wales have a friendly against Finland before heading to Belarus for a qualifier.

Northern Ireland have a qualifier in Lithuania and a friendly with Estonia, while the Republic of Ireland travel to Portugal for a qualifier.