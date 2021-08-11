Liverpool: Curtis Jones to miss start of season with concussion
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool's Premier League opener against Norwich City on Saturday after suffering concussion in a pre-season friendly.
The 20-year-old was forced off following a collision during the Reds' 3-1 win against Osasuna at Anfield on Monday.
Manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool's website: "He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol.
"He is fine, he feels fine again, but that's the protocol."
Jones will not return to training until after the game against Norwich.
Left-back Andy Robertson is also unavailable for Liverpool having picked up an ankle injury during Sunday's friendly against Athletic Bilbao. The Scotland captain has been ruled out of first few weeks of the season.
- Parents We've Got You!: Six challenges across six weeks to keep your child or teenager busy this summer
- Real or Cake?: Can you guess which of these are the real items and which are sugary fakes?