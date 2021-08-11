Carabao Cup second-round draw: Barrow v Aston Villa, Arsenal go to West Brom
Aston Villa will travel to League Two Barrow in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Arsenal face a trip to Championship West Bromwich Albion.
Southampton will also play League Two opposition, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side handed a tie at Newport County.
Meanwhile, Brighton, Everton and Wolves have been drawn away to Championship sides Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest respectively.
Ties will be held in the week commencing Monday, 23 August.
There are two all-Premier League matches, as Newcastle host Burnley and Watford entertain Crystal Palace.
League One Crewe will go to Leeds United and newly-promoted Brentford welcome League Two Forest Green.
Northern Section
Oldham Athletic v Accrington Stanley
Newcastle United v Burnley
Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town v Everton
Sheffield United v Derby County
Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers
Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
Morecambe v Preston North End
Blackpool v Sunderland
Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra
Barrow v Aston Villa
Southern Section
Brentford v Forest Green Rovers
Millwall v Cambridge United
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
Norwich City v Bournemouth
Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Birmingham City v Fulham
Gillingham v Cheltenham Town
Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United
Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle
Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers
Newport County v Southampton
Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon
Watford v Crystal Palace