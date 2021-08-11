Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kerry Beattie was on target for Glentoran in their win at Derry

Women's Premiership pacesetters Glentoran thumped Derry while closest challengers Cliftonville and Crusaders also picked up three points.

Ali McMaster hit a hat-trick in a 7-0 hammering of Derry City as the Glens remained four points clear at the top.

Second-placed Cliftonville, who have two games in hand on the leaders, edged out Sion Swifts 3-2.

Crusaders Strikers eased to a 6-2 victory over Linfield with Emily Wilson bagging a treble.

The Crues strengthened their grip on a top three finish at Jordanstown with Danielle McDowell's penalty putting the hosts in front.

Teenage winger Kerri Halliday once again found the net for the Blues but goals from Jessica Rea and the first two of Wilson's hat-trick put Jonny Tuffey's side in control.

Rebecca Bassett pulled a goal back for the visitors but further goals from Wilson and Holly Otter wrapped up a comfortable win.

Caoirse Doherty gave Sion the lead in the second minute against Cliftonville at Solitude but the Reds hit back with quickfire first-half goals from Marissa Callaghan and Kirsty McGuinness before Louise McDaniel added a third after the break.

Kerryanne Brown pulled one back for the visitors in the second half, but the Reds saw out a potentially important win to bounce back from last week's loss to Glentoran.

The Glens brushed aside basement side Derry with Kerry Beattie, Rachel Rogan, Shannon Dunne and Nadene Caldwell also among the scorers for the champions, who have now won four in a row in the league.