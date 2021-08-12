Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcelo Bielsa has managed Leeds United for three seasons

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says his contract situation has been "resolved" ahead of their Premier League opener away to Manchester United on Saturday.

The 66-year-old would not give any details but indicated he had committed to a further season at Elland Road.

He had been out of contract with the new season starting in a few days.

"The contract situation is one that is already resolved," Bielsa said through a translator.

Bielsa joined Leeds in 2018, before leading the club to promotion back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence as a result of winning the 2019-20 EFL Championship.

He praised the club's hierarchy for their willingness to invest in training facilities and infrastructure, and indicated that played a role in his desire to commit to a fourth season.

"From my point of view this is an extraordinary club," he said. "Leeds have made a significant contribution economically to provide the tools for a manager to prepare to be the ideal ones."

Leeds' first season back in the Premier League produced a ninth-placed finish.