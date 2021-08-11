Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Newport players celebrate after Timmy Abraham's goal sealed victory over League One Ipswich Town

Newport County have another giant-killing chance after being drawn at home to Southampton in round two of the Carabao Cup.

League Two Newport have beaten the likes of Leicester and Leeds in knockout ties recent years, while they took Tottenham to an FA Cup replay.

Their reward for a round-one win at Ipswich is a meeting with the Saints.

Cardiff City also host top-flight opposition in Brighton, while Swansea City face Plymouth Argyle.

All ties will be held in the week commencing Monday, 23 August.

The Bluebirds' meeting with Brighton, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, will see former Swansea manager Graham Potter return to south Wales.

The Swans are also at home to League One Plymouth, who they beat 2-1 in a pre-season friendly last month which proved to be Steve Cooper's final game in charge of the club.

Swansea beat fellow Championship side Reading in the first round, while Cardiff saw off League Two Sutton United.