Gordon Strachan (right) is technical director at Dens Park

Celtic will not be delaying the start of Gordon Strachan's three-month role with them until the Scottish FA considers if it breaches its rules.

Strachan has been appointed as a "consultant" while continuing his role as technical director with Dundee.

Celtic have asked their ex-team boss to look at the "football academy, women's team and newly established B-team".

They insist that it does not breach dual interest rules as he will have no decision-making powers or influence.

The Scottish FA professional game board is due to meet later this month, when the former Scotland manager's role at Celtic Park will be discussed.

The governing body's Article 13 is the section that deals with dual interests.

It states that: "Except with the prior written consent of the board, any person who (i) is a member of a club, (ii) is involved in any capacity whatsoever in the management or administration of a club, or (iii) has any power whatsoever to influence the management or administration of a club may not take up any such role with another club until such time as the Scottish FA is reasonably satisfied that such person has ceased to hold such role in the first club."