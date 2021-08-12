Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Terell Thomas made 25 appearances last season

Crewe Alexandra have signed defender Terell Thomas on a 12-month contract following his exit for AFC Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old began his professional career at Charlton Athletic before joining Woking, Wigan Athletic and then Wimbledon in 2018, where he made a total of 90 appearances.

Thomas told the club's website: external-link "I am raring to go.

"I've met most of the lads and it's a really great group. I can't wait to get going."

Thomas is Crewe's sixth signing since the end of last season.

