Oli McBurnie was a regular goalscorer in Swansea's development side before making his name in the first team in 2018-19

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is heading back to Swansea City with a pledge to show respect to the club where he made his name.

The Blades visit Swansea in the Championship on Saturday night.

McBurnie, 25, hopes a return to a happy hunting ground will see him claim a first goal since December 2020 - but says any celebration would be low key.

"I have got to be respectful I think when it comes to that situation," the Scotland international said.

"But let's just hope I get the chance to score a goal first.

"I had some great years there and got to know some very good people there who I am still in contact with. It will be good to see people after the game, but until the final whistle goes it will be game head on."

McBurnie is in contention to make a first start since 3 April when Slavisa Jokanovic's side face Swansea in Russell Martin's first home game in charge.

After a pre-season which was disrupted by the foot injury which saw him miss Euro 2020, McBurnie came on as a substitute in the Blades' opening-day defeat to Birmingham last weekend and again in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Carlisle.

The former Bradford youngster left Swansea for Bramall Lane in a deal worth up to £20m in 2019.

Having joined Swansea as a 19-year-old in 2015, McBurnie made his debut when the Welsh club were in the Premier League and then flourished in the Championship in 2018-19, when 24 goals in 47 games saw him land the move to Sheffield.

"I went there (to Swansea) as a kid really and kind of left as a man," McBurnie said.

Since leaving Wales, McBurnie has sat among Swansea's fans watching his old club on a number of occasions, most recently at May's Championship play-off final against Brentford.

That has only added to his popularity among Swans supporters - yet McBurnie is unsure whether he will receive a warm welcome this weekend.

"You would like to think so but who knows?" he said. "I kind of miss getting hammered anyway.

"It's been nice in the last couple of games to get a bit of stick from the away fans. Whatever reception I get, it's going to be a good day hopefully."

Oli McBurnie has sat among Swansea fans at a number of games sine leaving the Welsh club

McBurnie impressed in his maiden season at Sheffield United, scoring six times as Chris Wilder's side finished ninth in their first campaign back at the highest level.

But it was a different story in 2020-21 as United were relegated and McBurnie scored only once.

There have also been off-field issues for McBurnie, who is keen to make news on the pitch this season.

"I try not to get caught up in all that stuff," he said. "Obviously things happen and I get myself in some situations.

"But I am a footballer at the end of the day. I am here to play football and that's what hopefully will take the headlines."

Asked if going to watch Swansea may not have helped, McBurnie added: "I think most people can just see it's a lad who had some great years there and I still have a lot of really good friends there, so if I have ever have a weekend off and Swansea have a game, I will just go down and support a few old friends.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with that."