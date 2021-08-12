Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Christos Tzolis helped PAOK win the Greek Cup last season

Greece international Christos Tzolis has joined Norwich City from PAOK on a five-year deal for £8.8m.

The winger, 19, registered 16 goals and 10 assists across 46 appearances in all competitions last term as PAOK won the Greek Cup and finished second in the country's Super League.

He has eight Greece caps, having made his international debut last October.

"From the first moment, I was really excited to come here," Tzolis told Norwich's website.

"I said to my agent to sign as fast as possible here. It's a very good step for me."

Tzolis joins his Greece team-mate Dimitris Giannoulis in signing for Norwich.

Left-back Giannoulis, 25, has joined permanently after arriving on loan from PAOK in January.