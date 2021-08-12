Last updated on .From the section Football

Chelsea have put railed seating at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have warned fans a seating issue could prevent some from attending their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The club have been replacing seats in the Shed Upper, Lower Stand and the Matthew Harding Lower Stand with rail seating at Stamford Bridge.

However, their supplier is unable to guarantee the Matthew Harding Stand will be completed for the match.

The club said blocks eight, nine, 14, 15 and 16 will potentially be affected.

Chelsea, who won the Super Cup on Wednesday, say they are unable to say exactly how many fans may be impacted and will make a definitive announcement on Friday at 15:00 BST. They have already set out compensation plans for those affected.

Season ticket holders and members will receive a pro-rata refund, a refund for reasonable pre-booked travel and a complimentary ticket to one of their first three home Champions League group matches.

"We are doing everything we can to prevent this, including working 24 hours at the factory and on site, but we wanted to notify supporters of this possibility, so they can plan accordingly," the club said.

"We sincerely apologise for this situation, we should have done better. We have tried everything possible to avoid it, but due to the bespoke nature of the fittings we have no alternative but to wait and see if the supplier can meet our manufacturing and fitting deadlines."