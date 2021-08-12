Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Chris Llewellyn played for Norwich City, Wrexham, Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town

Former Wales international Chris Llewellyn has been appointed head coach of Welsh Premier Women's League champions Swansea City.

Llewellyn coached a number of age groups in the Swansea City academy.

His first game in charge will be against CSKA Moscow in the Uefa Women's Champions League on Wednesday, 18 August.

"It is an exciting time," said Llewellyn, who scored one goal in six senior appearances for Wales.

"They played well in the competition last year but unfortunately lost, so we are hoping for another good performance and a good result as well.

"The girls had an excellent season last year, and obviously the aim of every team is to progress year in, year out and we can gauge that in the Champions League."

Swansea also won last season's Welsh Premier Women's League Cup.