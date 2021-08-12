Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Connah's Quay players Aeron Edwards and Jay Owen celebrate the title win at Penybont

JD Cymru Premier: Cefn Druids v Connah's Quay Nomads Venue: The Rock, Rhosymedre Date: Friday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website & app

Connah's Quay begin the second defence of their Cymru Premier title when the new 2021-22 season kicks off on Friday night.

Nomads were crowned Welsh champions for a second successive campaign In May with a 2-0 victory at Penybont on the final day of last season.

Morrison's side pipped 13-times winners The New Saints following the closest title race for years.

"For us to overcome them was a remarkable achievement," he said..

"We're incredibly proud of what we achieved against all odds and against, like I said many times, a titanic team like TNS who have dominated for so long.

"People would say that we, as back-to-back champions, would go in as favourites but we'll be anything but favourites with the bookmakers.

"TNS have thrown the kitchen sink at it - they've gone to another level and it's obvious they're going to be the clear favourites.

"But spending money and massive investment doesn't always guarantee success and only time will tell."

The final weeks of last season saw a two-horse race develop between Nomads and Saints, but Morrison acknowledges there will be competition from other teams.

"Bala have invested again and for me are much stronger than they were last year," the former Manchester City captain told BBC Sport Wales.

"Barry will want to improve on what they did last year and obviously you've got big investment at Flint.

"Haverfordwest have brought in some good players and you've got a very strong Penybont team that has stayed together.

"All in all it's going to be a cracking league and is going to be really, really competitive.

"But if winning titles was down to money then TNS have already won it."

The New Saints have been Cymru Premier runners-up for the past two seasons

Nomads are away to Cefn Druids in the opening game of the new season on Friday night.

It will be the first time since March 2020 that fans will have been allowed at a Cymru Premier game as every game during the 2020-21 season was played behind closed doors.

"Football isn't football without fans," Morrison added.

"Seeing fans back at games and the effect it has on players and the energy that creates is huge.

"It's been a long time and it's great to have them back."

The champions' first game will be against the side which finished bottom of the table last season but were spared relegation due to the pandemic.

But despite the gulf between the two sides last season - Nomads finished 63 points ahead of Druids - Morrison will be taking nothing for granted against Niall McGuinness' team on Friday evening.

"Last season's gone," he said.

"With teams knowing they could not be relegated probably freed a little bit of their budget and released a few players to save for this year, which was probably the right thing to do.

"They've bought in many players and have a new manager so first and foremost there's going to be a real energy there.

"We've got to make sure we match that energy and match that intensity and hopefully our quality will come through."