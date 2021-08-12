Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Steven Gerrard's side have lost three games in a row

Steven Gerrard vowed to "flip the mood" after Rangers' shock Champions League exit and go all out to win the Scottish League Cup, starting on Friday.

Gerrard's side entertain Dunfermline Athletic in the last 16 three days after a bruising 2-1 home defeat by a Malmo side reduced to 10 men.

The league champions failed to lift either domestic cup trophy last season.

"You will see in my squad selection how serious we are taking the competition," manager Gerrard said.

"We made it abundantly clear to the squad this season that the domestic cups are important and we want to go all the way in both. We will be going full throttle."

Rangers will be strong favourites to defeat visitors who have made a poor start to their own Championship campaign, losing 3-0 at home to promoted Partick Thistle on Saturday, despite having promotion aspirations.

However, the Ibrox side have themselves now lost three matches in a row.

"The players, coaches and supporters all don't like this feeling and it is about unity and sticking together," Gerrard said.

"It is my job to lead in these situations and flip the mood as quick as we can. You have to use this feeling to react and put in a performance."

Gerrard defended the club's summer recruitment and expressed himself happy with his squad.

"For different reasons during pre-season people have been missing, but the squad is now starting to look healthy," he said.

"We have shown that we are a last-16 team in the Europa League in the last few seasons. We are disappointed with this week, but we move on to our next challenge and it is about trying to get back in a good place as quick as you can."