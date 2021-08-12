Last updated on .From the section Irish

Chris Gallagher in action last season against his new Cliftonville team-mate Rory Hale

Midfielder Chris Gallagher has left Irish Premiership side Glentoran to join Belfast cross-city rivals Cliftonville.

The highly-rated 22-year-old has impressed in the Irish League in recent seasons after joining the Glens from Shrewsbury Town.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international made 92 appearances during three years with the Glens.

"I want to help the team get back to where we need to go," said Gallagher.

"To me, that's challenging up towards the top end of the table and qualifying for Europe," he added.

"I want to get into the team, try and cement my spot, and play as many games as I can."

Gallagher began his career in the Linfield Academy prior to his move to England, where he also enjoyed loan spells with Stalybridge Celtic and Stourbridge, and has represented Northern Ireland at various levels up to the Under-21s.

His first goal for Glentoran was against Cliftonville at Solitude in November 2019.