Marcelo Bielsa has managed Leeds United for three seasons

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year contract extension at Elland Road.

Bielsa confirmed on Thursday that his contract situation had been "resolved" before their Premier League opener away to Manchester United on Saturday.

The 66-year-old Argentine had been out of contract with the new season starting on Friday.

Bielsa joined Leeds in 2018 and led the club to promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 after a 16-year absence.

The 2019-20 EFL Championship winners finished ninth in their first season back in the English top-flight last term.

Speaking on Thursday, Bielsa praised the club's hierarchy for their willingness to invest in training facilities and infrastructure, and indicated that played a role in his desire to commit to a fourth season.

"From my point of view this is an extraordinary club," he said.

"Leeds have made a significant contribution economically to provide the tools for a manager to prepare to be the ideal ones."