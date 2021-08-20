Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith admits his side "didn’t play with enough intensity" during last weekend's defeat at Watford

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins hasn't recovered from a knee injury, while Bertrand Traore faces several weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Midfielders Morgan Sanson and Douglas Luiz could be involved, although the latter only recently returned from the Olympics and is unlikely to start.

Newcastle are without Jonjo Shelvey, who has a fresh calf injury, but Joe Willock is available after completing his permanent move late last week.

Freddie Woodman will start in goal.

Martin Dubravka is still out with a foot injury and Karl Darlow has yet to overcome the effects of Covid-19.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides lost their opening games and I wonder if Newcastle will stick with the more attacking approach that saw them ship four goals at home to West Ham.

Aston Villa did not do too much better, conceding three at Watford and leaving their comeback too late, but I am expecting more from them this time, especially at Villa Park.

I am mentioning the crowd being back a lot in these early weeks of the season and I think they will make a huge difference to the home form of some sides, including Villa.

The other thing with Villa's fans is that they will be looking forward to seeing how their new-look side is shaping up. On that side of things, I think we will see Villa improving as their new faces bed in.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have won successive home matches against Newcastle and are unbeaten in six Premier League meetings since losing 1-0 away in February 2015.

However, those two losses at Villa Park are Newcastle's only defeats in the past 16 encounters.

Villa haven't gone seven games without defeat in the top flight against Newcastle since 1955 to 1958.

Newcastle have failed to score in four Premier League visits to Villa Park since a 2-1 victory in September 2013.

Aston Villa

Villa are in danger of losing their opening two Premier League fixtures of a season for the fifth time.

They haven't won their first home league match of the season in consecutive years since 2011 and 2012. They beat Sheffield United 1-0 in their opening game at Villa Park last season.

Dean Smith's side have only managed eight wins and 29 points from 25 league matches in 2021.

The Villans could score two goals or more in five consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since January 2008.

Smith lost his first league meeting as a manager against Steve Bruce but is unbeaten in the subsequent nine encounters.

Newcastle United

Newcastle failed to win their second league fixture in each of the past nine seasons, scoring just two goals (D3, L6).

However, they can earn three consecutive Premier League away wins for the first time since December 2001 under Bobby Robson.

The Magpies took 10 points out of a possible 12 in their final four away league games last season. They've haven't had a longer unbeaten top-flight away run since a six-match streak between May and October 2011.

Newcastle's only two victories in their past 18 Premier League fixtures in August came at home to West Ham in 2017 and away at Tottenham in 2019 (D6, L10).

Callum Wilson has faced Aston Villa five times in the Premier League without scoring.

Joe Willock could become only the fourth player to score in at least eight consecutive Premier League games, emulating Ruud van Nistelrooy (twice), Jamie Vardy (twice) and Daniel Sturridge.

Steve Bruce, sacked as Aston Villa head coach in October 2018, has lost his past four Premier League away fixtures at Villa Park - two each with Hull City and Newcastle.

My Aston Villa XI Choose your Aston Villa formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Newcastle United XI Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team