Crystal Palace v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford made the perfect start to life as a Premier League team with a 2-0 win over Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace remain without new signing Michael Olise because of a back injury.

Captain Luka Milivojevic missed the match with Chelsea due to personal reasons.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed there are no new fitness concerns in his squad.

Tariqe Fosu could return after a minor injury and Shandon Baptiste and Mathias Jensen are back in training, although neither will be involved on Saturday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace were brushed aside by Chelsea last weekend and I don't see their new manager Patrick Vieira having much to smile about here.

Brentford were excellent in their win over Arsenal and will be absolutely flying confidence-wise.

I don't think the Bees will see much of the ball, and Selhurst Park is going to be very noisy, but they won't care about either.

Thomas Frank's side work hard and have got goals in them - I fancy them to spring another surprise.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first league meeting since Crystal Palace won a third tier encounter 1-0 in January 1964. Their most recent meeting in any competition came in August 1982 when they drew 2-2 in the Football League Trophy group stage.

All 30 league meetings have previously taken place in the third tier, with each side winning 13 games.

Brentford's last win against Palace at Selhurst Park was by 2-0 in the third tier in March 1957.

This is the 1,436th different fixture to be played in the English top flight, and the first new one since Brighton played Sheffield United in December 2019.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are without a victory in their past nine London derbies and have lost four in a row, conceding at least three goals in those defeats.

The Eagles won their opening home game of a Premier League campaign for the first time in 12 attempts last season, beating Southampton 1-0.

Patrick Vieira is aiming to become the first Palace boss since Alan Pardew in 2015 to avoid defeat in his opening home league match in charge. Predecessors Sam Allardyce, Frank de Boer and Roy Hodgson all lost.

Brentford

Excluding the inaugural season, Brentford became the seventh Premier League debutants to win their opening match when they beat Arsenal 2-0. Blackpool, in 2010-11, are the only team among the previous six who went on to be relegated.

Only three teams have won their first two games in the Premier League: Coventry and Norwich in 1992-93, and Huddersfield in 2017-18.

The Bees conceded 22 shots against Arsenal, the most of any side on the opening weekend, but were one of only five teams to keep a clean sheet.

My Crystal Palace XI Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team