Leeds United v Everton

TEAM NEWS
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to start after being an unused substitute against Manchester United due to a lack of fitness.
However, defender Diego Llorente will not return from his leg injury until next week.
Everton are still without Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes and James Rodriguez.
Forward Moise Kean is available again, having missed the win over Southampton because of covid-related reasons.
- Leeds forward Patrick Bamford signs new long-term contract
- Everton sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Lonergan
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I am presuming Kalvin Phillips will return to Leeds' starting line-up after missing their heavy defeat at Manchester United - they need him back in their midfield as soon as possible anyhow.
Everton had a very different day last time out, fighting back to beat Southampton, but I am expecting a big response from Leeds, especially at a full Elland Road.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Both league meetings were won by the away team last season. The away side had won just one of the previous 27 top-flight matches between the teams.
- After 36 league visits to Elland Road without a victory, Everton have won two of their past three away games at Leeds.
- The Toffees could earn consecutive away league wins against Leeds for the first time in their history on what is their 54th league match at Elland Road.
Leeds United
- Leeds' only defeat in their past 16 opening home matches of a top-flight season came against Sheffield Wednesday in 1996-97.
- They haven't lost their first two games of a top-flight campaign since 1980-81.
- The five goals Leeds let in against Manchester United last Saturday is as many as they conceded in their final seven league matches of last season.
- Raphinha could become just the second Leeds player to score in three consecutive appearances against Everton in all competitions. Peter Lorimer did it between November 1975 and January 1978.
Everton
- Everton are aiming to remain unbeaten in their opening two Premier League matches for the 10th successive season.
- They last lost their season-opening away league fixture in 2010-11, when beaten at Blackburn Rovers.
- The Toffees set a club record of 11 Premier League away wins in a season in 2020-21.
- They have kept a clean sheet in six of their past eight away league games. However, the Toffees lost 5-0 at Manchester City on the final day of the season and have also failed to score in four of their last six away matches.
- Rafael Benitez has won all three of his previous away fixtures against Leeds in all competitions, with each victory coming in charge of a different club.
My Leeds United XI
Choose your Leeds United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.
My Everton XI
Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment