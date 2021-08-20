Premier League
LeedsLeeds United15:00EvertonEverton
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Everton

Everton boss Rafael Benitez celebrates his side's win over Southampton
Rafael Benitez saw his tenure as Everton boss get off to a good start with a 3-1 win over Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to start after being an unused substitute against Manchester United due to a lack of fitness.

However, defender Diego Llorente will not return from his leg injury until next week.

Everton are still without Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes and James Rodriguez.

Forward Moise Kean is available again, having missed the win over Southampton because of covid-related reasons.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am presuming Kalvin Phillips will return to Leeds' starting line-up after missing their heavy defeat at Manchester United - they need him back in their midfield as soon as possible anyhow.

Everton had a very different day last time out, fighting back to beat Southampton, but I am expecting a big response from Leeds, especially at a full Elland Road.

Prediction: 2-0

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Both league meetings were won by the away team last season. The away side had won just one of the previous 27 top-flight matches between the teams.
  • After 36 league visits to Elland Road without a victory, Everton have won two of their past three away games at Leeds.
  • The Toffees could earn consecutive away league wins against Leeds for the first time in their history on what is their 54th league match at Elland Road.

Leeds United

  • Leeds' only defeat in their past 16 opening home matches of a top-flight season came against Sheffield Wednesday in 1996-97.
  • They haven't lost their first two games of a top-flight campaign since 1980-81.
  • The five goals Leeds let in against Manchester United last Saturday is as many as they conceded in their final seven league matches of last season.
  • Raphinha could become just the second Leeds player to score in three consecutive appearances against Everton in all competitions. Peter Lorimer did it between November 1975 and January 1978.

Everton

  • Everton are aiming to remain unbeaten in their opening two Premier League matches for the 10th successive season.
  • They last lost their season-opening away league fixture in 2010-11, when beaten at Blackburn Rovers.
  • The Toffees set a club record of 11 Premier League away wins in a season in 2020-21.
  • They have kept a clean sheet in six of their past eight away league games. However, the Toffees lost 5-0 at Manchester City on the final day of the season and have also failed to score in four of their last six away matches.
  • Rafael Benitez has won all three of his previous away fixtures against Leeds in all competitions, with each victory coming in charge of a different club.

