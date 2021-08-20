Southampton v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side win 3-2 at St Mary's last season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will assess the fitness of Raphael Varane, whose protracted move from Real Madrid was completed last weekend.

Jadon Sancho could start after making his debut as a substitute against Leeds United, while Edinson Cavani is in contention to return after he completed self-isolation protocols.

Southampton have no new injury concerns for the visit of Manchester United.

Sam McQueen and Will Smallbone are their only absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was there when United smashed Saints 9-0 at Old Trafford in February too. The scoreline won't be anything like that this time, but the points are heading for Manchester again - whether Paul Pogba plays as well as he did against Leeds last week or not.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United's 9-0 win in their most recent league meeting with Southampton matched the Premier League record for the biggest victory. It followed United's 9-0 triumph versus Ipswich Town in 1995 and Leicester City's 9-0 win at Southampton in 2019.

Southampton have beaten United just once in 13 league games at St Mary's (D4, L8), while they are winless in the past 10.

United have recovered 35 Premier League points from losing positions in this fixture. It is the best record of any side against one opponent.

Saints have lost 10 Premier League meetings after scoring the opening goal, a joint record in the competition.

Southampton

Southampton have won their first home league match of the season in just three of the past 30 seasons.

Saints can become only the second club to lose both of their opening two Premier League fixtures in three consecutive seasons, after Bournemouth in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

They have kept just one clean sheet in 22 league matches, conceding 52 goals during that period.

Adam Armstrong can become only the third player in Southampton's history to score in his first two Premier League appearances for the club.

Che Adams has scored two goals and provided two assists in his past four league games, matching his total goal involvements from his previous 21 appearances.

Manchester United

If Manchester United avoid defeat they will match Arsenal's top-flight record of 27 games unbeaten away from home.

The Red Devils have gone nine matches without a clean sheet in all competitions.

United have been awarded 49 penalties in 152 games in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 15 more than any other Premier League side.

Bruno Fernandes can equal Gabriel Jesus' record of 26 away fixtures undefeated from the beginning of his Premier League career.

Edinson Cavani only played 45 minutes of each league game against Southampton last season but still scored three goals and assisted one.

My Southampton XI Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team