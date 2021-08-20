Arsenal v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may return after recovering from coronavirus but Alexandre Lacazette is yet to resume training following a positive test.

Willian has also returned a positive test and could miss out, while new signing Martin Odegaard has yet to receive visa clearance so can't play.

Romelu Lukaku is set to make his second debut for Chelsea after re-joining the club from Inter Milan.

N'Golo Kante is fit after injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Mikel Arteta has not taken charge of many Gunners games in front of a full stadium and, the last time he did, he wasn't under the same pressure he is facing now.

We don't know which strikers Arteta has available but I think he will be cautious anyway rather than trying to have a real go at Chelsea. What he doesn't need in his situation is to lose two consecutive matches, especially to two London clubs, which I always think makes it worse.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal can win four successive matches against Chelsea in all competitions for the first time since 2004.

The Gunners' back-to-back Premier League victories in this fixture last season followed a run of two wins in 17 meetings.

Chelsea have only won three of their past 14 games against Arsenal in all competitions (D5, L6), losing the last three.

Arsenal

Arsenal could lose their opening two Premier League matches of a season for only the third time.

Nine defeats at the Emirates in all competitions last season was their most at home since also losing nine in 1929-30.

The Gunners have lost their opening home league fixture in five of the past 10 seasons.

Arsenal's defeat at Brentford means they have already equalled their total number of Premier League London derby defeats from 2020-21.

Nicolas Pepe has scored four of Arsenal's past five Premier League goals, including each of the last three.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost their opening Premier League away fixture in only three of the past 20 seasons.

The Blues can start their campaign with two clean sheets for the first time in 11 years.

Chelsea have kept 12 Premier League clean sheets under head coach Thomas Tuchel - three more than any other club since he joined the Blues.

They can equal the club top-flight record by winning five consecutive London derbies on the road.

