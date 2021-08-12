Tom Dele-Bashiru: Reading sign Watford midfielder on loan for the season
Last updated on .From the section Reading
Watford have loaned midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru to Championship side Reading until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old made just two appearances in the Hornets' promotion campaign in 2020-21 after suffering a season-ending cruciate ligament injury against the Royals in October.
Dele-Bashiru could make his debut against Preston on Saturday.
Tom is a very creative, clever, talented young player," boss Veljko Paunovic said.
"Importantly as a loanee, he is a player who fits our identity - someone who gives his best, stays positive, overcomes adversity and will never give up."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.