Raith Rovers A-A Dunfermline Athletic

Match abandoned due to floodlight failure, Raith Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
The Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline had to be abandoned after a power failure at Stark's Park.
A floodlight problem delayed kick-off in the Scottish Championship fixture, while many supporters were locked out with turnstyles inoperable.
And play was brought to a half after 14 minutes, with no electricity in the stands housing the 4,000 fans.
With the lighting down, the scheduled 19:45 kick-off was deemed a safety risk.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-5-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 6Benedictus
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 7Connolly
- 15Tait
- 23Riley-Snow
- 8Matthews
- 11Zanatta
- 18Varian
Substitutes
- 9Keatings
- 10Vaughan
- 14McKay
- 17Thomson
- 21Fotheringham
- 25Arnott
- 99Poplatnik
Dunfermline
Formation 3-4-3
- 29Mehmet
- 22Jones
- 13Gaspuitis
- 5Graham
- 6MacDonald
- 16Pybus
- 17Dorrans
- 3Edwards
- 11Dow
- 10Todorov
- 7O'Hara
Substitutes
- 1Fon Williams
- 8Kennedy
- 9Wighton
- 18Allan
- 23Thomas
- 28Cole
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Post update
Foul by Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.
Post update
Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Leon Jones (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.