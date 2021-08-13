Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro City shared a ground with Torquay United in 2018

Truro City manager Paul Wotton hopes his side can return to their home city as soon as possible.

The White Tigers will share Plymouth Parkway's ground at Bolitho Park this season after leaving Treyew Road - a ground that is 54 miles away.

The club's former home is being developed with City aiming to share the proposed new Stadium for Cornwall which has yet to be built.

"It's not a perfect scenario at all, far from it," Wotton told BBC Cornwall.

"Everyone involved in Truro City Football Club want to get back to playing football in Truro as soon as possible - that's the sole aim.

"Parkway have been great, the pitch has been sorted out and there's ground improvements, so it's a nice environment to play in.

"But as manager of Truro I want to manage the city's football team in the city."

Truro begin their Southern League Premier South campaign when Hendon travel to Bolitho Park on Saturday.

It will be Truro's first game for 238 days - their last match was an FA Trophy tie away at Concord Rangers in December.

"If you're not involved in football I don't think people realise how big an impact it has on you when you're not playing or managing or going to watch a game," added Wotton.

"When you've been in football all your life and you're sat down on a Saturday afternoon twiddling your thumbs it can get into a bit of a sorry state.

"We're just thrilled to be playing again and we can't wait for Saturday."