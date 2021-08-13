Last updated on .From the section Irish

James McLaughlin scored Coleraine's winner in the 2019-20 League Cup Final win over Crusaders

After not being played last season, the League Cup will return next month with holders Coleraine up against Bangor in their opener.

Other second-round ties on 14 September include Linfield's game at Ballyclare Comrades with beaten 2019-20 finalists Crusaders at home to Moyola Park.

Larne will host Limavady United with Cliftonville welcoming H&W Welders.

Other ties include 2017-18 winners Dungannon Swifts facing Armagh City and Newry City hosting Warrenpoint Town.

Of the other Premiership clubs, Portadown will take on Newington with Glenavon welcoming Portstewart, Ballymena United travelling to Annagh United, Glentoran hosting Banbridge Town and Carrick Rangers at home to Dergview.

The ties will have 30 minutes of extra-time and a penalty shootout if the 90 minutes of action fails to produce a winner.

Ards' game against Dollingstown will take place on 15 September.