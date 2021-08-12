Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk last played a competitive game for Liverpool in October 2020, but has returned in pre-season

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

The 30-year-old, who was under contract until 2023, follows Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson in signing new deals with the club this summer.

He played just five league games last season, as he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October.

Van Dijk, who resumed playing in pre-season, said he was "delighted, very happy and proud" to sign a new deal.

"All the hard work we've put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool," added the Netherlands centre-back, who has made 130 appearances for Liverpool.

"Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my team-mates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club."

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75m in January 2018, has established himself as one of the Premier League's most influential defenders, playing every domestic minute as the Reds won the title in 2019-20.

His injury early in the 2020-21 campaign was a significant moment in the club's season, with their defensive resources also stretched by injuries to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Van Dijk subsequently chose not to play for the Netherlands at the delayed European Championship this summer in order to focus on his rehabilitation.

He has made three pre-season appearances and says his recovery from "a season to forget" has been "going well".

"I feel good," added Van Dijk, who could feature in Liverpool's season opener at Norwich on Saturday.

"Friendlies, you get your match fitness up, get into repetitions of doing things again and again.

"I feel like I am ready for the weekend, so we'll see what the manager decides. It is going to be a totally different atmosphere and mindset for me personally as well."