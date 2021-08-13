Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Forfar Farmington have been in the top flight for 16 years

Forfar Farmington have withdrawn from the Scottish Women's Premier League because of a lack of players and have been replaced with Partick Thistle.

The amateur club were promoted to Scotland's top division in 2005.

But they suffered a 10-0 humiliation at the hands of second-tier Dundee United in their opening game of the season in the SWPL Cup on Sunday.

They gave notice of withdrawal on Monday having "exhausted all options in regards to player recruitment".

"We have been unsuccessful in securing a squad ahead of the 2021-22 season," they said in a statement on Friday.

"We approached Scottish Women's Football towards the end of last week with our concerns and, out of respect for the league, associated clubs and with a heavy heart, we formally requested our withdrawal from SWPL1 on Monday."

Forfar finished second-bottom of the eight-team SWPL1 in a season when Celtic and Rangers fielded professional sides for the first time to challenge Glasgow City's long-held dominance but will now concentrate on their community involvement.

"We will now refocus our time and energy into our ever-growing youth pathway as we look ahead positively to the future," they stated.

There was no relegation from SWPL1 last season as it looked to expand to 10 teams for the 2021-22 season due to start in September.

With Aberdeen and Hamilton Academical promoted, Thistle will now join them having finished third in SWPL2.

Thistle themselves, along with top-tier Hearts, suffered an inauspicious start to their season when they were awarded a 3-0 defeat and fined £100 per player after naming trialists in their squads for their opening SWPL Cup group match.

SWF said it was "saddened" by Forfar's decision but "continues to engage with and support" the club.

Chief executive Aileen Campbell said: "This is obviously a very disappointing situation for all involved.

"Forfar Farmington have been instrumental in helping to grow the women's game in Scotland and I know how much the team means to all those involved at the club, along with the wider community.

"The last year has been incredibly challenging and, unfortunately, football has not been immune from the impact of Covid-19."

SWPL2 will continue with only seven clubs as the governing body decided that, as the Championship did not complete a full season, it would not have been fair to promote from that division.

Forfar's withdrawal also means that United's 10-0 win on Sunday is null and and void and the five-team SWPL Cup group continues with four teams.