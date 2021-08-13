Linfield lost 2-1 in both legs against Fola Esc

Linfield manager David Healy is hopeful of having a few new signings on board before the start of their Irish Premiership title defence on 28 August.

The Blues boss was speaking after his side exited the Europa Conference League 4-2 on aggregate to Fola Esch.

A series of missed chances proved costly as Linfield lost 2-1 in Thursday's second leg in Luxembourg.

"I'm gutted. The players put so much into it with their application to the game," Healy told the Linfield website.

"I'm well aware that these players went to the well so many times at the end of last season to go and win the league and the cup, then had 16 days of a break before being back in to prepare for the Zalgiris game.

"So, with the effort and the commitment they have put in they need a few days, they probably need time away from some of the players.

"It's always good to freshen things up at times. Hopefully when we do return we may have one or two new faces, who knows. We are 15 days now away from the league season, the players need a breather and they will get that.

"They will come back fresher and hungry to go again, and it is very rarely this group of players have let us down - they have given so much to the club and me and the staff.

"I'm excited now by the challenge of the league ahead, it is going to be a big challenge and it is a challenge I will certainly meet head on as the manager of this football club - and it is the one I know the players will meet head on."

Healy remains proud and upbeat

Linfield lost 2-1 in both legs against Fola Esc

Having gone into the second leg 2-1 down after a disappointing performance in Belfast last week, Linfield were made to pay for not taking their opportunities in the second when they fell behind to a Bruno Correia Mendes goal on 69 minutes.

Sam Roscoe gave last season's double winners hope with an equaliser a minute from time but the hosts made sure of victory in the tie with a 93rd-minute penalty from Rodrigo Parreira.

Healy did not hide his disappointment, saying that luck did not go his side's way but remained bullish about the season ahead, which starts for the south Belfast outfit with a Premiership home game against Crusaders in a fortnight.

"It was similar to last week in that they hit us with a sucker-punch on the break with their first attack," he reflected.

"Sometimes in life nights go for you or against you, and tonight went against us, but I remain upbeat, proud and positive of the performance the players gave.

"I hope the players reflect on their own performances, which they will, and respond in the right manner when we return to defend our league title."

'I don't know how we didn't get result'

Despite his optimism for the new domestic campaign, Healy admitted it will be difficult to recover from the disappointment of missing out on going through to the final qualifier for the European Conference League group stage.

"When you are trying to pick 20 human beings up, it's tough. I also thanked the staff for their contribution, commitment and effort again to give the players the platform to go and play, which I think they did tonight and it is gutting.

"It will probably take two or three days to recover because I don't quite know how we didn't get the result that we wanted.

"Sometimes they say in life and in football that you make your own luck but it was no fault of the players at all, we have had an incredible journey over the last number of weeks and I can't fault their effort.

"The players will learn from this and if we take that level of performance into the domestic league then we will have a chance of getting to where we want to get to."