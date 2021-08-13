Aden Flint celebrates with Marley Watkins, who scored two goals on his Cardiff debut against Sutton United

Defender Aden Flint says he is grateful to be playing for Cardiff City again after being brought back from the "wilderness" by Mick McCarthy.

Flint, 32, began last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday after falling out of favour under ex-Cardiff boss Neil Harris.

But Flint has played in every Bluebirds game since McCarthy took charge in January.

"I'm a bit like Lazarus really, I've come back to life," Flint said.

"I'm so happy the gaffer put his faith in me. I was out for a long while with a hamstring tear after surgery and then I didn't get a look-in with the old manager, which was difficult to take.

"I could understand it at some point, but it just got out of hand. I had to go elsewhere and play my football and that's when the injury happened.

"I'm grateful for the gaffer for giving me a chance when he came in. I'm enjoying playing football for Cardiff City again."

Flint made 30 appearances in 2019-20 after Neil Warnock brought him to Wales from Middlesbrough, although his last league game of that campaign came on New Year's Day.

Harris, who had taken over Warnock in November 2019, then allowed Flint to join the Owls on loan for the 2020-21 season, only for him to return to Cardiff in January having suffered the hamstring injury.

After McCarthy replaced Harris, he immediately recalled Flint and the former Bristol City player has not looked back.

"There were a few private conversations [with Harris], I won't say what was said in them," Flint said.

"I voiced my opinion, he voiced his. Whether my opinion was right or his opinion was right, we will never know.

"The old manager didn't like me for whatever reason, but that's all in the past now and I'm looking forward with the new manager.

"He has put his faith in me and I am grateful for that because I was a bit in the wilderness really."

Centre-back Flint has an impressive goal tally across his career, but says his one strike so far under McCarthy - the winner in the south Wales derby in March - is the biggest he has scored.

Aden Flint's eighth minute header against Swansea was the only goal of the match

"You can tell how much it means to the fans when I am coming out the stadium or off the coach, people say stuff to you," he added. "It's nice to hear, it really is."

Having drawn with Barnsley on the opening day of the new Championship season last weekend, Cardiff overcame Sutton United in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

They go to Blackpool on Saturday looking for a first league victory of 2021-22, with Flint confident former Wolves and Sunderland boss McCarthy can mastermind a promotion push.

"The gaffer is proven at the is level," he said.

"He has managed various clubs and got promoted a couple of times and he knows what he is doing in this division.

"Hopefully we can be in the top six this year - that's the main aim and everyone's striving towards that goal."