Linfield and Larne finished first and fourth in last season's Irish Premiership

Forward Martin Donnelly has left Larne to join reigning Irish Premiership champions Linfield, with attacking midfielder Navid Nasseri going the other way.

Donnelly, a prominent player in Larne's rise from the Championship to one of the Premiership's top sides, was made available for transfer by the Invermen in July after two-and-a-half years at the club.

The 32-year-old former Cliftonville and Crusaders man has signed a two-year contract at Windsor Park

His arrival at the south Belfast outfit comes after Blues manager David Healy stated his desire to bolster his attacking options.

Nasseri joins Tiernan Lynch's side after just one season at Linfield, having moved there from rivals Glentoran.

He scored three goals in 35 appearances for the Blues but was unable to nail down a regular place in the Windsor Park side's starting line-up.

"Martin is a player I've known for a long time and admired from afar, so I want to welcome him to the club," Healy told the Linfield website.

"He's got a wealth of experience in the Irish League and he comes to us after a successful full-time period at Larne. He's in good shape and has a thoroughly professional attitude, so he will readily fit in with our new full-time structure.

"He can play in various positions and I'm really looking forward to working with him. He is an enthusiastic lad who will offer us a lot, on and off the pitch, and I'm delighted to have secured this signing."

Linfield exited the Europa Conference League qualifiers in a 4-2 aggregate defeat by Luxembourg outfit Fola Esch, having spurned numerous gilt-edged opportunities when the tie was in the balance in the second leg.

The loss of strikers Shayne Lavery and Andy Waterworth has left Linfield without two of their most regular goal sources from recent campaigns. In former Cliftonville forward Donnelly, 32, they have acquired a player with a proven track record of scoring in Northern Ireland's top flight.

The move to place Donnelly on the transfer list came as something as a surprise to most onlookers, with the Belfast man having featured off the bench in Larne's European win over Bala Town just a day before the club's announcement.