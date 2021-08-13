Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Steve Evans took over as manager at Gillingham in June 2019

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has been charged by the Football Association with verbally abusing a match official.

The Gills boss, 58, was sent to the stands in the 75th minute of his side's Carabao Cup first round tie at Crawley Town on Tuesday night.

He is accused of using abusive and/or insulting insulting words towards an official, contravening FA rule E3.

Gills won the tie 10-9 on penalties after a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes.

The former Peterborough, Mansfield, Leeds united and Rotherham United boss has until Wednesday 18 August to respond to the charge.