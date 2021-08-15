Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

There are five more rounds of qualifying before the FA Cup proper

The BBC will show the game between Sheffield FC - the oldest football club in the world - and Sherwood Colliery in the FA Cup preliminary round.

The game at the Home of Football Stadium on Saturday, 21 August at 12:30 BST will be broadcast live on the BBC Red Button, Sport website and iPlayer.

Sheffield FC, now in the eighth tier, were formed in 1857 and first took part in the FA Cup in 1873.

This is the 150th anniversary season of the competition.

Sherwood Colliery, who are in the ninth tier, are only in the FA Cup for the third time. The Nottinghamshire side were formed in 2008.