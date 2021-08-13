Last updated on .From the section Man City

Belgium reached the quarter-finals of the European Championships in July

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is likely to miss defending champions Manchester City's Premier League opener against Tottenham on Sunday.

De Bruyne, 30, is yet to return to full training due to an ankle injury he sustained while playing at Euro 2020.

"He's getting better every day but we're still waiting," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

"He cannot do the full training sessions. We will see what happens in the next days."

De Bruyne won the Professional Footballers' Association men's Players' Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season last term, as City claimed a third Premier League title in four years.

Team-mate Phil Foden, who won the PFA Young Player of the Year award, will also miss the start of City's title defence with a foot injury.