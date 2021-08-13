French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain20:00StrasbourgStrasbourg
Venue: Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi unlikely to make Paris St-Germain debut against Strasbourg

Last updated on

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi was 13 years old the last time he was at a team other than Barcelona (Newell's Old Boys)

Lionel Messi is unlikely to make his Paris St-Germain debut against Strasbourg on Saturday - although is expected to be introduced to the fans.

The 34-year-old, who joined PSG on a two-year deal after leaving Barcelona, has only trained for two days since winning the Copa America with Argentina in July.

Messi is set to be presented with fellow new signings Sergio Ramos - who is not yet fit - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi before kick-off at Parc des Princes.

On Messi, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "We will take it step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit.

"The priority is that he is OK, feels good, and when he is in the best condition, he can play.

"I want to have the best players, like any coach. Everyone knows that Messi is one of the best in the world."

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has never played first-team football for a club other than Barcelona.

PSG, who finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season, won 2-1 at Troyes in their opening match last weekend.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clermont11002023
2Angers11002023
3Marseille11003213
4PSG11002113
5Lille10103301
6Metz10103301
7Nantes10101101
8Brest10101101
9Lens10101101
10Lorient10101101
11Monaco10101101
12Rennes10101101
13Lyon10101101
14Saint-Étienne10101101
15Nice10100001
16Reims10100001
17Montpellier100123-10
18Troyes100112-10
19Bordeaux100102-20
20Strasbourg100102-20
