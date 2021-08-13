Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Jamie Hopcutt scored 11 goals in 65 appearances for Ostersunds in the Swedish top flight

Oldham Athletic have signed former York City and Ostersunds winger Jamie Hopcutt following his departure from Israeli side Hapoel Kfar Saba.

The 29-year-old becomes the League Two club's 12th summer signing on a one-year deal, with an option to extend it.

Hopcutt was released at 19 by hometown club York City, but he ended up playing for Graham Potter's Ostersunds in the Swedish top flight.

Oldham have also loaned defender Will Sutton to non-league Witton Albion.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.