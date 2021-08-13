Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are "ambitious" but the players need time to adjust to changes, says boss Patrick Vieira.

Nine first-team players have left the club over the summer and new signings such as Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise have arrived.

Vieira, who took charge in July, said: "Of course those players need time.

"As a manager, to put my ideas in place may take longer, but we are quite ambitious and want to perform and compete at this level."

Much has changed at Selhurst Park since last season, with Roy Hodgson leaving after four years in charge and the departures of players such as Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Scott Dann, Andros Townsend and Gary Cahill.

Former Arsenal captain Vieira will field his new-look Palace side at Champions League winners Chelsea in their Premier League opener on Saturday (15:00 BST).

"It will be important for me to try to implement the vision that I have of the game," he added.

"We are really in a positive way. The fact we started the pre-season in a good way, with the way we played those games, and we managed to get a couple of wins.

"That gives us confidence, but we know at the same time it will be equally challenging. We will be ready to compete and we want to compete."