German Bundesliga
B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach19:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Venue: BORUSSIA-PARK, Germany

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 18Lainer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 29Scally
  • 6Kramer
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 7Herrmann
  • 13Stindl
  • 11Wolf
  • 14Plea

Substitutes

  • 10Thuram
  • 15Beyer
  • 20Netz
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 23Hofmann
  • 24Jantschke
  • 34Noß
  • 37Bennetts

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 44Stanisic
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4Süle
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 7Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 11Coman
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 15Richards
  • 17Cuisance
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Marco Fritz

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg00000000
1VfL Bochum 184800000000
1Stuttgart00000000
1Hoffenheim00000000
1Freiburg00000000
1SpVgg Greuther Fürth00000000
1RB Leipzig00000000
1Hertha Berlin00000000
1Bayern Munich00000000
1Augsburg00000000
1Frankfurt00000000
1Arminia Bielefeld00000000
1B Mgladbach00000000
1B Dortmund00000000
1B Leverkusen00000000
1Mainz00000000
1Union Berlin00000000
1Köln00000000
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories