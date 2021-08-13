Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich

B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach19:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 29Scally
- 6Kramer
- 32Neuhaus
- 7Herrmann
- 13Stindl
- 11Wolf
- 14Plea
Substitutes
- 10Thuram
- 15Beyer
- 20Netz
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 23Hofmann
- 24Jantschke
- 34Noß
- 37Bennetts
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 44Stanisic
- 2Upamecano
- 4Süle
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 7Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 11Coman
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 15Richards
- 17Cuisance
- 20Sarr
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz