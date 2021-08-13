Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho all suffered racist abuse on social media after England's Euro 2020 final defeat

Bukayo Saka was given a standing ovation by Brentford and Arsenal fans on his first Premier League appearance since the European Championship.

Saka, 19, missed the crucial penalty as England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in July - and was one of a number of players to receive racist abuse afterwards on social media.

He came on after 59 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium, with the Gunners losing 1-0.

Thousands of fans rose to cheer him.

Saka received a similar reaction in a pre-season friendly against Tottenham last weekend.

