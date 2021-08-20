Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers12:30BarnsleyBarnsley
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, England

Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de Wijs
  • 6Barbet
  • 17Dozzell
  • 7Johansen
  • 14Thomas
  • 21Willock
  • 11Austin
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 18Kelman
  • 20Dunne
  • 34Duke-McKenna
  • 37Adomah

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 40Collins
  • 20Sibbick
  • 30Helik
  • 5Kitching
  • 7Brittain
  • 10Benson
  • 21Palmer
  • 4Styles
  • 22Oduor
  • 9Woodrow
  • 28Frieser

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 3Williams
  • 15Moon
  • 24Halme
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 44Cole
  • 46Thompson
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom32109457
2Fulham32108357
3QPR32107347
4Bournemouth32106337
5Stoke32106337
6Blackburn32105327
7Luton32016336
8Coventry32013216
9Cardiff31205325
10Middlesbrough31115504
11Derby31113304
12Barnsley31112204
13Bristol City411256-14
14Birmingham311112-14
15Peterborough311146-24
16Swansea411235-24
17Huddersfield311136-34
18Reading310267-13
19Hull310245-13
20Millwall302134-12
21Blackpool301214-31
22Sheff Utd301205-51
23Nottm Forest300336-30
24Preston300327-50
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport