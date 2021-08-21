Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v St Mirren

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian22006246
2Aberdeen22004136
3Hearts22004226
4Celtic21017253
5Rangers21013123
6Dundee Utd210112-13
7St Johnstone20201102
8Motherwell201134-11
9St Mirren201134-11
10Ross County201103-31
11Dundee201128-61
12Livingston200215-40
