Bromley v Grimsby Town

BromleyBromley19:45GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dag & Red
|8
|6
|1
|1
|22
|10
|12
|19
|2
|Chesterfield
|8
|5
|3
|0
|16
|6
|10
|18
|3
|Grimsby
|7
|5
|2
|0
|14
|6
|8
|17
|4
|Boreham Wood
|8
|5
|2
|1
|12
|8
|4
|17
|5
|Halifax
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|8
|7
|16
|6
|Notts County
|8
|4
|3
|1
|15
|8
|7
|15
|7
|Wrexham
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|10
|1
|12
|8
|Solihull Moors
|8
|3
|3
|2
|14
|15
|-1
|12
|9
|Stockport
|8
|3
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|11
|10
|Bromley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|9
|3
|10
|11
|Yeovil
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|7
|1
|9
|12
|Altrincham
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|9
|13
|Wealdstone
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|9
|14
|Eastleigh
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|14
|-3
|8
|15
|Weymouth
|8
|2
|2
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|8
|16
|Torquay
|8
|2
|2
|4
|11
|18
|-7
|8
|17
|Maidenhead United
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|7
|18
|Woking
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|8
|2
|6
|19
|Southend
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|20
|Barnet
|8
|1
|2
|5
|10
|20
|-10
|5
|21
|King's Lynn
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|4
|22
|Aldershot
|8
|1
|1
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|4
|23
|Dover
|8
|0
|3
|5
|4
|12
|-8
|-9
